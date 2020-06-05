Century Communities ranks #9 on 2020 Builder 100 list.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, has been ranked as the ninth-largest in the country on BUILDER's Builder 100 list for the second consecutive year. Century Communities also came in at #1 on BUILDER's list of fastest-growing public builders, an achievement it has maintained for three years running.

"These acknowledgments are a tremendous honor because they reflect the trust homebuyers have put in us for one of life's most important decisions," said Dale Francescon, Co-CEO of Century Communities. "It's also a direct outcome of our ongoing mission to build A Home For Every Dream."

"Our continued status as the fastest-growing public builder really speaks to the quality of our teams," said Rob Francescon, Co-CEO of Century Communities. "From local sales centers and construction sites to the corporate office, our employees are unified in their dedication to providing customers with a best-in-class homebuying experience."

Century Communities Sees Continued Success With Two-Brand Approach

Much of Century Communities' success can be attributed to a diverse set of offerings, with homes sold under two distinct brands: Century Communities and Century Complete. Operating in locations from coast to coast, the Century Communities brand gives buyers the choice of quick move-in homes and to-be-built homes—offering ground-up personalization—with home types ranging from single-family to townhomes and condos.

By contrast, Century Complete has positioned itself as the national leader in online home sales, offering a completely online homebuying experience with streamlined floor plans and finishes—resulting in extra savings that get passed directly to the homebuyer.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

