02.08.2022 16:58:00
Century Communities Rolls Out National Purple Tag Savings
Event running through August at all Century Communities and Century Complete locations
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, revealed it's bringing back its popular Purple Tag sale through the month of August, offering major savings on new homes from the company's two homebuilding brands: Century Communities and Century Complete.
- Special pricing
- Closing cost assistance
- Competitive financing and rate lock programs through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®
- Move-in packages
*Offers vary by location and most offers cannot be combined with multiple offers. Buyers should consult their local Sales Associate for details.
Buyers can learn about savings and start their search at
www.CenturyCommunities.com/PurpleTagSale.
Century makes it easy for homebuyers to find their summer dream home with quick move-in homes ready to close within 30 to 90 days—available to purchase on-site or through the builder's industry-first buy online process—showcasing modern open-concept floor plans designed for any lifestyle. Plus, buyers will enjoy the perfect match of desirable location and quality new home with communities in over 45 sought-after markets across 17 states.
"Purple Tag is all about helping buyers from coast to coast achieve their dream home with multiple ways to save," said Liesel Cooper, national president of Century Communities. "For Purple Tag this year, we're excited to offer thousands in savings for every homebuyer, encompassing everything from closing cost assistance to special pricing and more."
"Purple Tag is an exceptional opportunity for Century Complete buyers to find the best home that suits their needs and lifestyle," said Greg Huff, national president of Century Complete. "On top of an already affordable lineup of quality floor plans, our competitive financing and rate lock offers maximize the ability for homebuyers to get out of renting and into their brand-new home."THE ASCENT CLUB
In addition to Purple Tag savings, homebuyers can tap into an exclusive team of credit specialists with The Ascent Club—a value-added program available free through affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
Benefits of The Ascent Club
- Complimentary financing analysis
- New Homebuyer Workshops with insights on credit and homebuying
- Credit Specialist Resources with guidance on qualifying for your home loan, improving your credit score, saving for a down payment, and more
Learn more athttps://www.inspirehomeloans.com/the-ascent-club.DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes across the nation.
How it works:
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-rolls-out-national-purple-tag-savings-301598105.html
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
