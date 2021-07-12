Century Fasteners Corp. - Mark James, Promoted

ELMHURST, N.Y., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) has promoted sales and inventory management professional Mark James to the position of Branch Manager for the Atlanta, GA and Richmond, VA Operations.

About Mark James

Mark James brings over 20 years of experience primarily in Aerospace, Military and Commercial markets to this position. In addition, Mark has expertise in sales, sales management, inventory management, purchasing, contract negotiations, continuous improvement and strategic account management. As the Atlanta Branch Manager, Mark will be responsible for sales growth, account development and profitability through implementing corporate initiatives and effective leadership of the branch sales and customer service teams.

Education: Oklahoma University, Doctorate of Philosophy, ABD. Oklahoma University, Master's of Art-Political Science.California State University-Sacramento, Master's of Public Policy and Administration. Oklahoma State University, Bachelor's Degree Political Science and Government.

The Atlanta Branch Manager, reports to James Harding, Director of Operations.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and non-fastener components to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. The ISO and AS certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, engineering services, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).



Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.CenturyFasteners.com.

Media contact:

John Ringold

Century Fasteners Corp.

Director of Marketing 800-221-0769

jringold@centuryfasteners.com

www.centuryfasteners.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12877058

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-fasteners-corp--mark-james-promoted-301331818.html

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.