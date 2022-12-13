|
13.12.2022 19:38:09
Century files feasibility study for Joyce Lake iron ore project in Newfoundland
Century Iron Mines’ Joyce Lake DSO project, approximately 20 km northeast of Schefferville, Que. Credit: Century Global CommoditiesCentury Global Commodities (TSX: CNT) and its 91.6% owned subsidiary Joyce Direct Iron filed on SEDAR the feasibility study prepared earlier this year for its Joyce Lake direct shipping iron ore project located in Newfoundland near Schefferville, Quebec.According to the report, Joyce Lake will be an open-pit mine which delivers high iron grade material to the crushing and screening plant, while stockpiling lower grade material for crushing and screening at the end of the open-pit mine life.Joyce Lake high-grade mineral reserves are reported at a diluted cut-off grade of 55% iron. The cut-off grades and pit designs are considered appropriate for an iron ore price of $117.53/t for high-grade and a recovery of 98%.Joyce Lake low-grade mineral reserves are reported at a diluted cut-off grade of 52% iron and below the higher cut-off grades. It is planned that low-grade mineral reserves within the designed pits will be stockpiled during pit operation and processed during pit closure. The low-grade cut-off is considered appropriate for an iron ore price of $61.14/t for low-grade and a process recovery of 98%.The report claims the initial capital cost estimate of the project is C$270 million which excludes investment of C$58 million to acquire pre-production capability for product handling at rail and ship-loading facilities.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joyce Corporation Ltd JYCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Joyce Corporation Ltd JYCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Joyce Corporation Ltd JYC
|3,58
|0,28%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.