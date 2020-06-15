CenturyLink Anchors Network at NJFX Cable Landing Station Colocation Campus

WALL, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NJFX, the only Cable Landing Station (CLS) colocation campus in the U.S. offering Tier 3, carrier-neutral data center capabilities, announces today that CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL), a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions, has anchored at NJFX with an underground terrestrial fiber network, linking key routes across North America.

CenturyLink offers an extensive global fiber network including approximately 450,000 route miles of fiber and a network serving customers around the world, providing secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses. Focused on customer success, CenturyLink's expansion into NJFX offers its customers more options to connect and leverage cutting-edge services.

NJFX, home to four subsea cable systems and seven independent U.S. fiber-based backhaul providers, serves as a strategic distribution center for data demarcation into and throughout North America. Its community of carriers make the NJFX CLS a marketplace rich with fiber networks and platforms providing multiple options for routes, security and diversity.

"Cable Landing Station colocation is where networks live today and at NJFX, there are petabytes of data per second being transported across the Atlantic Ocean from Europe and South America," comments Gil Santaliz, CEO for NJFX. "We welcome CenturyLink, which has arguably one of the most interconnected and deeply peered networks in the U.S. today to our growing ecosystem of terrestrial carriers that provide diverse, private routes to transport all of that data from our CLS campus across North America and beyond."

"Establishing a point of presence at NJFX allows CenturyLink customers close proximity to data, decreasing network latency, along with delivering smart options to further diversify and plan their international connections with clarity and accuracy," comments Warren Greenberg, vice president and general manager for CenturyLink in NYC, NJ and CT. "We look forward to offering our services suite at the NJFX campus and to our enterprise customers."

When a colocation data center campus is physically located at the meeting point of multiple subsea cable landings linking three continents, international connectivity is just a single cross-connect away. The result is a high-resilience, low-latency network with direct interconnection options for service providers, enterprises, carrier-neutral operators and cable companies.

NJFX's unique CLS model offers more than just the landing point as it helps carriers and subsea providers get data out into the hands of the companies delivering the data, provide faster on-ramps to cloud infrastructure and power communications more reliably.

About NJFX

NJFX owns and operates a 64,800 square foot purpose-built Tier 3 Cable Landing Station (CLS) Colocation facility and 58-acre campus in Wall, NJ. This unique campus is the only carrier-neutral CLS colocation campus in the U.S supported by several route-independent carriers that offer direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems interconnecting North America, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. The facility offers direct access to TGN1, TGN2, and Seabras. The building is the subsea cable landing of HAVFRUE/AEC2 this year as well as Wall-LI in the future. High and low-density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers around the world. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/

