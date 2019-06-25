CenturyLink, SAP and Wilmar Consulting Services Team Up to Drive Digital Business Growth for Wilmar International Limited

Collaboration leverages SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud and CenturyLink technology to enable IT agility and improve business responsiveness

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working closely with SAP, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is joining forces with Wilmar Consulting Services to help achieve Wilmar International Limited's (Wilmar) digital business vision. Asia's leading agribusiness group, Wilmar, is leveraging SAP HANA® Enterprise Cloud (HEC) to take advantage of its real-time analytical capabilities.

"CenturyLink is helping Wilmar become more agile so it can drive its digital business vision forward," said Francis Thangasamy, vice president, product management, CenturyLink, Asia Pacific. "As a premium supplier for SAP globally, CenturyLink enables customers in Asia Pacific and beyond to achieve faster time to market for their transformation projects based on the SAP HANA® platform. CenturyLink expands upon SAP's vision of helping companies of all sizes and industries to run better by delivering comprehensive managed applications and infrastructure solutions."

"The collaboration between SAP, Wilmar Consulting Services and CenturyLink helps Wilmar to focus on core competencies while charting their journey to the cloud," said Khor Chern Chuen, managing director, SAP Singapore. "The deployment of HEC will help Wilmar to simplify business processes and gain real-time insights to transform into an intelligent enterprise for the global digital economy. HEC supports business needs by equipping organizations with mission-critical capabilities and is especially crucial for Wilmar as they wanted to focus on driving positive experiences for their customers."

Named Asia Pacific's top Hybrid IT Service Provider for the fourth consecutive year by Frost & Sullivan in 2018, CenturyLink is well positioned to support enterprises in their digital transformation through its comprehensive portfolio of hybrid IT services. The company offers unsurpassed control and agility over cloud environments bolstered by a secure, fiber-rich global network.

