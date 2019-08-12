12.08.2019 22:15:00

CenturyLink to present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

MONROE, La., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Dugan, senior vice president  and chief technology officer, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) will present at the Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit in Boulder CO., on Aug. 13. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m. MT.

CenturyLink logo. (PRNewsfoto/CenturyLink, Inc.)

Webcast information for each of the investor presentations can be found on CenturyLink's Investor Relations website at http://ir.centurylink.com/.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is a technology leader delivering hybrid networking, cloud connectivity, and security solutions to customers located in more than 60 countries. Through its extensive global fiber network, CenturyLink provides secure and reliable services to meet the growing digital demands of businesses and consumers. CenturyLink strives to be the trusted connection to the networked world and is focused on delivering technology that enhances the customer experience. Learn more at http://news.centurylink.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-to-present-at-the-cowen-and-company-5th-annual-communications-infrastructure-summit-300900130.html

SOURCE CenturyLink, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Proteste in Hongkong: Wall Street schließt mit Verlusten -- ATX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- DAX letztlich nahe der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag volatil. Der DAX beendete den Tag kaum verändert. In den USA fielen die Kurse. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in unterschiedliche Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB