Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 23:21:09

CEO Alex Karp Just Delivered Fantastic News for Palantir Stock Investors

When it comes to battleground stocks, it's pretty clear that Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) would fall somewhere near the top of the list. Bears want no part of the stock's stratospheric valuation, and bulls point to the company's phenomenal growth rate as justification for its lofty multiple. The truth, as they say, is likely somewhere in between.Expectations were high coming into Palantir's quarterly financial report, with bulls and bears staking out positions on opposite sides of the fence. The results provided the clearest evidence yet that the ongoing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has a long runway ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palantir

mehr Nachrichten