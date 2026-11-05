CEO Andy Jassy Just Told Investors That AWS Can Grow Revenue 40% in 2027 and 2028 and Eventually Become a Trillion-Dollar Business. Is It Enough to Get Wall Street on Board?

Although investors are extremely worried about an artificial intelligence bubble and when it might pop, it's also become clear that the market has significantly raised its threshold for evaluating large hyperscaler and AI stocks. As of this writing, the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF has declined more than 6% over the past month, despite many earnings reports showing signs that AI is benefiting their businesses.

For instance, on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy told analysts that he expects the company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to grow revenue by more than 40% in both 2027 and 2028, becoming a trillion-dollar business at some point in the next five to 10 years.

Is this enough for Wall Street to get on board?

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