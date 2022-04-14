CEO Coaching International Congratulates Client Sound United on its Sale to Masimo Corporation for $1.025 Billion

MIAMI, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate its client, Sound United, LLC, on being acquired by Masimo Corporation for $1.025 billion.

Sound United is a leading consumer technology company and owner of multiple premium audio and home entertainment brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, and more. Masimo is a leading global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive monitoring technologies for hospital and home settings.

According to the press release, Sound United will operate as a division of Masimo, under its existing leadership, from its headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

An earlier announcement of the acquisition agreement stated the advantages of transaction: "A combined Masimo and Sound United will create stronger relationships with consumers and seamlessly deliver high-quality consumer products. The company will leverage Sound United's expertise across consumer channels to accelerate the distribution of Masimo's expanding portfolio of consumer products. The resulting company will benefit from a world-class professional and consumer engineering function focused on products that make an impact on the lives of our consumers."

"It's been a pleasure to work closely with Sound United CEO Kevin Duffy and his team for the past six years as they continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class audio products to millions of consumers," said Michael Maas, a Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International. "I'm extremely proud of Sound United's meteoric rise and look forward to continuing to work with Kevin in this new chapter of growth and expansion."

