Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
10.02.2026 10:05:00
CEO Elon Musk Just Gave a Mouth-Watering Update on Tesla's Robotaxi Fleet. Should You Buy In or Be a Skeptic?
If you've been following Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), you know that the most important thing at the company no longer has to do with electric vehicles. It's now all about artificial intelligence (AI).Currently, the most prominent is Tesla's self-driving robotaxi fleet, which has launched in Austin, Texas, and San Francisco. While investors can monitor the fleet, there's still a lot to play out, which is why investors are always anxious for updates from CEO Elon Musk.On Tesla's 2025 fourth-quarter earnings call, Musk issued a mouthwatering update on the robotaxi business. Should investors buy into the hype or be skeptical, given that Musk is known for making big promises?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!