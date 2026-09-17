CEO Liquidates $2.6 Million Worth of Financial Services Stock

Krishna Varun, Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT), reported a non-discretionary sale of ~185,000 shares of Class A common stock on Sept. 7, 2026, and Sept. 8, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.06); post-transaction value based on Sept. 08, 2026 market close ($13.81).

Rocket Companies represents a significant player in the U.S. mortgage lending industry with a $38.7 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $9.7 billion, supported by approximately 23,500 employees. The company has established a competitive advantage through its proprietary technology platform and omnichannel distribution strategy, combining direct consumer engagement with strategic partnerships to capture market share across residential mortgage origination and ancillary real estate services.

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