CEO of Iconic Railroad Stock Unloads More Than 1,000 Shares

Mark R. George, President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), disposed of 1,035 shares of common stock on Sept. 13, 2026, for a total value of ~$335,000, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($323.30).

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a leading Class I railroad operator in the United States with a market capitalization of $71.6 billion and TTM revenue of $12.5 billion, employing approximately 19,300 professionals across its operations. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its extensive rail network infrastructure, established customer relationships, and integrated logistics capabilities that facilitate efficient movement of freight across North America. As a critical transportation provider, Norfolk Southern benefits from structural demand for rail freight services driven by economic activity, industrial production, and the cost efficiency of rail transport relative to alternative logistics solutions.

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