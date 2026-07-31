SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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01.08.2026 00:05:01
CEO of Popular Restaurant Group Sells 17,449 Shares for Tax Withholding, According to Recent SEC Filing
Ricardo Cardenas, President and CEO of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), reported the disposition of 17,449 shares of common stock on July 26, 2026, and July 27, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing. The transaction was non-discretionary, executed to cover tax obligations resulting from the exercise of 17,449 options, and does not reflect the insider's view on the stock.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($196.31); post-transaction value based on July 27, 2026, market close ($204.10).Darden Restaurants operates one of North America's largest full-service restaurant portfolios, comprising approximately 1,867 directly managed locations that collectively generated $13.2 billion in TTM revenue. The company leverages its multi-brand strategy to capture diverse consumer preferences across casual dining and steakhouse segments, while maintaining operational scale and purchasing power that provide competitive advantages in a fragmented industry. With a market capitalization of $23.7 billion and net income of $1.2 billion TTM, Darden demonstrates strong profitability and market positioning within the consumer cyclical restaurant sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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