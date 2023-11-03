Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

03.11.2023 / 06:40 CET/CEST





Media release

Thun, Switzerland – November 3, 2023

CEO on tour: Meyer Burger launches a series of video portraits to highlight opportunities in the European solar industry

In a multi-part series of video portraits, Meyer Burger Technology AG looks at the current situation of the solar industry in Europe. In it, CEO Gunter Erfurt visits companies along the solar value chain and talks to those responsible about the future of the energy transition “Made in Europe”. The conversations, including with Martin Zugg, Managing Director of Interfloat Corporation, Jan Brunner, Chief Sales Officer of Krannich Solar GmbH & Co.KG, and Helmut Ruhl, Group CEO of AMAG AG, can now be viewed weekly and in several parts on Meyer Burger's YouTube channel.

“With this series, we want to show how multifaceted the solar industry is in Europe and how much potential it has,” says Gunter Erfurt. “Not only have thousands of new jobs been created here, but there are also new entrepreneurial approaches on the table. Europe as a manufacturing location is indispensable overall as an innovation driver and technology leader worldwide.” Interesting insights have emerged during his visits, providing a view of the economic and industrial contexts of the industry in Europe. From the production of solar glass to the trade for the assembly of modules to commercial and private end customers, key players in the European solar industry are presented.

The talks always focus on questions about opportunities that the energy transition offers for companies, about innovative technologies and the people in the region who are shaping and implementing them. Last, but not least, it is also about the necessary industrial policy measures that are now on the agenda in the parliaments in Germany and Europe.

The first interview with Martin Zugg, CEO of the solar glass manufacturer Interfloat Corporation, is available on Meyer Burger’s YouTube channel as of today, November 3, 2023.

More info at: https://www.meyerburger.com/en/geot

Release of the first episodes (long versions) on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuHuOR7jHHt5UWN_rnU8EoA

Episode 1 on Nov. 3: Martin Zugg, Managing Director Interfloat Corporation

Episode 2 on Nov. 10: Jan Brunner, Chief Sales Officer, Krannich GmbH & Co. KG

Episode 3 on Nov. 17: Frank Dietrich, owner ELDI-Elektro-Dietrich GmbH

Episode 4 on Nov. 24: Helmut Ruhl, Group CEO, AMAG Group AG

Further episodes with Dr. Tobias Brandis, President Polysilicon Division at Wacker Chemie AG, Jochen Hauff, Director Corporate Strategy Baywa r.e. Global, Peter Berghofer, General Manager Ulbrich of Austria GmbH and Peter Haug, Owner Haug Solar- & Elektrotechnik GmbH

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger started production of high-performance solar cells and solar modules in 2021. Its proprietary heterojunction/SmartWire technology enables the company to set new industry standards in terms of energy yield. With solar cells and modules developed in Switzerland and manufactured in Germany according to high sustainability standards, Meyer Burger aims to become a leading European photovoltaic company. The company currently employs around 1300 people at research facilities in Switzerland, development and manufacturing sites in Germany, and sales offices in Europe, the United States, Australia, and Asia.

Meyer Burger was founded in 1953 in Switzerland. As a provider of production systems, the company has shaped the development of the global photovoltaic industry along the entire value chain in recent decades and has set essential industry standards. A large part of the solar modules produced worldwide today are based on technologies developed by Meyer Burger.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: MBTN).