CEO Roundtable on Cancer Celebrates Employers marking Ten-Year CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Anniversary

CARY, N.C., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Cancer Gold Standard™, the employer-led health and wellness accreditation program of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, is now helping more than seven million employees and their family members prevent and address cancer through workplace-based programming. This year, 18 Gold Standard employers mark their ten-year anniversary as Gold Standard employers, having maintained a strong commitment to the health of their employees and satisfying the latest, comprehensive requirements of the Gold Standard.

"As Quest Diagnostics marks ten years as a CEO Gold Standard employer, we are proud to join other companies who share a resolve to promote a world free of cancer, starting with their own employees," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX). "Employers can play a huge role in reducing cancer risks among their employees with programs that include behavior modification, mental well-being and cancer screenings. As a leader in employer population health programs, Quest Diagnostics is committed to empowering our 47,000 employees and the workforces of the many organizations we serve to reduce health risks of all kinds and create a healthier world."

Employers from industries across the country are keenly aware of the positive impact they can have on health and controlling healthcare costs when they take steps to address cancer and other chronic diseases. In addition to Quest Diagnostics, the following employers are leading by example and celebrating ten years of leadership:

AlphaMed Press

Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Care

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

Cerner Corporation

Dell Technologies

Fairview Health Services

Goodmans Interior Structures

Hawi 'i Pacific Health

'i Pacific Health Logistics Health

MassMutual

MDU Resources Group, Inc.

Moda, Inc.

RTI International

RWJBarnabas Health

Susan G. Komen

UPMC Chautauqua

To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must take concrete actions to reduce the risk and burden of cancer: prohibit tobacco use and support tobacco cessation efforts; promote physical activity, healthy nutrition and weight management; provide health insurance options that include detecting cancer at its earliest stages, access to quality care and participation in cancer clinical trials; promote employee awareness of these initiatives; and support the needs of cancer survivors in the workplace.

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees and family members. There is no cost for employers, large or small, for-profit or not-for profit, to apply for Gold Standard accreditation.

About The CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.

