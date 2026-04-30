Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
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30.04.2026 20:39:49
CEO Sundar Pichai Just Delivered Incredible News For Alphabet (GOOGL) Investors
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is best known for its industry-leading search technology, and for good reason. While estimates vary, Google continues to dominate with a roughly 90% market share. In recent years, however, the focus has been on the company's emergence as a force in cloud computing and -- more recently -- its prowess in artificial intelligence (AI).That shift was front and center when Alphabet reported its financial results, as the company's cloud growth stunned market watchers, fueled by surging demand for AI.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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29.01.26
|The incredible shrinking dollar (Financial Times)