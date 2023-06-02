CEO Torsten Türling leaves Nilfisk due to family reasons by end February 2024; search for new CEO will be initiated

The Board of Directors at Nilfisk have received CEO Torsten Türling’s resignation. Torsten Türling has decided to leave Nilfisk for family reasons and will relocate back to Germany. He will stay on as CEO until 29 February 2024 to secure continued progress with implementing Business Plan 2026.



Peter Nilsson, Chair of the Board of Directors in Nilfisk says:



"I would sincerely like to thank Torsten for his strong commitment to Nilfisk. Torsten has played a leading role in developing, launching, and initiating the implementation of Business Plan 2026 in addition to reshaping the Nilfisk Leadership Team. He has shown true leadership in ensuring the successful implementation of Nilfisk’s strategy. The transformation of Nilfisk will continue in line with the strategic direction set out in Business Plan 2026 to ensure long-term sustainable growth.”



Torsten Türling says:



"It is and always has been a privilege for me to lead Nilfisk. However, I will be leaving my position for family reasons and relocate back to Germany. Our Business Plan 2026 has created a lot of energy and I will continue leading the journey for the next nine months. I am immensely grateful for the support and trust, I have received from our outstanding leadership team, all the great people at Nilfisk, the Board of Directors as well as from all our partners.”



The search for a new CEO will be initiated.

