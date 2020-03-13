CEPRES voted Best Data Management Solutions Provider for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEPRES, the leading provider of investment analytics & data solutions for Private Markets, was honored with the prestigious award for Best Data Management Solutions Provider, European Awards, by Private Equity Wire readers for the second consecutive year. The Award is based on the independent voting of Private Equity Wire readers.

CEPRES introduced its new CEPRES Platform in November 2019, now addressing the full spectrum of Private Market participants - Asset Servicers, Consultants, Fund of Funds, Advisors, Placement Agents and more, in addition to the traditional LP and GP professionals. This made it possible, for the first time, for all these market participants to collaborate in a single, secure online environment.

Through CEPRES, they can process and securely exchange all their investment data and content in the same interactive, multimedia, digital platform, with CEPRES' Digital Data Hub at the core of the platform, offering automated Data Collection and Streamlined Data access, as well as Managed Data Services.

Dr. Daniel Schmidt, Founder and CEO, comments "We are very proud to receive the award for the second, consecutive year, and see our vision for the future of Data Management in Private Markets confirmed: offering a one-stop-shop with our platform solution, with fully secure and fully automated data collection or managed data services at its core. We uphold data ownerships rights and stand for data accuracy and integrity, and will continue to do so."

Christopher Godfrey, Chief Innovation Officer, adds "In Private Markets, access to data is more challenging than any other asset class, but needed to make informed decisions - which is what our customers come to us for. By solving the data challenge with secure, primary data access, CEPRES provides streamlined, smooth investment workflows and decision making between parties. By applying digital solutions, especially in the current market environments, we hope to bring more confidence to all participants, and thank all Private Equity Wire readers for their continued support!"

About CEPRES

CEPRES is the leading digital platform for investment analytics & data solutions for private capital markets. CEPRES began in 2001 as the Center of Private Equity Research and was the first to 'look-through' private market funds to underlying deal and asset performance. Today, our award-winning online platform securely connects thousands of professionals in the largest private investment network in the world.

CEPRES combines the most secure digital data exchange with sophisticated SaaS solutions and expert analysis frameworks to empower LPs, GPs and related professionals. Through CEPRES, decision makers can secure their investment data to gain true insights on their portfolio of funds down to single operating assets within a confidential yet fully flexible framework.

The CEPRES Platform is built on the Digital Data Hub, a secure data exchange network connecting all market participants. Institutional Investors (LPs), Fund Managers (GPs),

Advisors, Asset Servicers and other investment professionals interact on one integrated

platform optimized for their own use cases.

To date over 2,750 GPs & LPs have securely exchanged investment data of over 7,800 funds and 80,000 deals worth over $28,2 Tr. in Enterprise Value.

