Ceramic Substrates Market worth $8.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Ceramic Substrates Market by Product Type (Alumina, Aluminum Nitride, Silicon Nitride, Beryllium oxide), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Military & Avionics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 6.5 billion in 2020.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=6683833

Browse in-depth TOC on "Ceramic Substrates Market"

234 – Market Data Tables

50 – Figures

240 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ceramic-substrate-market-6683833.html

Ceramic substrates are packaging layers used to support various electronic components such as microelectronic circuits, resistors, and capacitors. These substrates can be a combination of glasses, ceramics, and metals and are used in microelectronic, semiconductor, and electrical applications in various end-use industries. According to United States Environmental Protection Agency ceramic substrates is also formed by applying a thick film of ceramic paste on a substrate. Ceramic pastes are used for decorating ceramic tableware and forming capacitors and dielectric layers on rigid substrates for microelectronics. Slurry forming of ceramics generally is accomplished using slip casting, gel casting, or tape casting. Tape casting consists of forming a thin film of ceramic slurry of controlled thickness onto a support surface using a knife edge. Tape casting is usually used to produce thin ceramic sheets or tape, which can be cut and stacked to form multilayer ceramics for capacitors and dielectric insulator substrates.

Consumer electronics is the largest end-use industry of the ceramic substrate market. Asia Pacific was the largest market for ceramic substrate in 2019, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as Factors such as increasing need for advanced architecture and miniaturization of electronics devices and increasing demand for ceramic substrates over traditional metal substrate will drive the ceramic substrate market.

Aluminum Nitride is projected to be the fastest growing product type in the ceramic substrate market during theforecast period

Aluminum nitride (AlN) substrate has very good thermal conductivity and excellent thermal shock and corrosion resistance. AlN substrate is used in power electronics, aeronautical systems, railways, optoelectronics, semiconductor processing, microwave, and military applications. It is also used in heaters, windows, IC packages, and heat sinks. The thermal conductivity of AIN substrates is eight times higher than that of alumina substrates and is second only to beryllium oxide, which makes it an ideal choice for high-temperature applications. The high cost of AIN substrates limit the application areas and are only used in situations where no other feasible substitutes are found. AIN substrates provide efficient cooling as compared to other substrates, which makes it suitable for usage in chip carriers and heat sinks. They are widely used in the military & avionics industry as the higher cost of materials is not a barrier.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=6683833

The Automotive industry is projected to be the fastest growing industry of the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period.

Ceramic substrates have been widely used in the automotive industry since its introduction in the early 1970s. High reliability; excellent thermal, mechanical, and dimensional stability; and high thermal conductivity make ceramic substrates a suitable choice for automotive manufacturers. Thick film substrates were used in engine components, voltage regulator components, and radio audio amplifier modules during the 1980s. Ceramic substrates such as thick film and LTCC have gained importance in recent years and are widely used in engine control units, antilock brake systems, airbag control modules, LEDs (automotive lighting), entertainment & navigation systems, pressure control modules, and transmission system modules. Ceramic substrates have proven to be cost-effective and can sustain very harsh environments and are used in various automotive applications such as motorcycles and car engines.

APAC projected to be fastest growing region for the ceramic substrate market during the forecast period

The demand for ceramic substrates is highly dependent on the economic growth of a region. Therefore, high growth in the region is attributed to the rapid economic expansion. According to IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies, globally. In addition, India is expected to outpace China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. Such economic developments in these countries will lead to the growth of the manufacturing sector. In addition, the rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth rate are the favorable factors for the growth of the ceramic substrates market in this region. These factors are also attracting the market players for expanding their businesses in APAC.

The key market players profiled in the report include Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coorstek Inc. (US), Ceramtec (Germany), Maruwa Co. Ltd. (Japan), Koa Corporation (Japan), Yokowo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Tong Hsing Electronics Industries (Taiwan), Leatec Fine Ceramics (Taiwan), and Nikko Company (Japan).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=6683833

Browse Adjacent Market: Ceramics and Glass Market Research Report & Consulting

Related Reports:

Technical Ceramics Market by Material (Oxide, Non-Oxide), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Energy & Power, Medical, Others), and By Region - Global Forecast To 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/technical-ceramics-market-139808305.html

Electronics Ceramics & Electrical Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Silica, Zirconia), Product (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Matrix Composites), End-Use Industry (Home Appliances, Power Grids, Medical Devices), And Region - Global Forecast To 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-and-electrical-ceramic-market-165102293.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ceramic-substrate-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ceramic-substrate.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg