CeraTek Sales Manager Lynne Barton Named IoPP's Rising Leader for 2020

HYANNIS, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CeraTek (a SencorpWhite Business), a leader in heat-sealing solutions for the medical industry, is pleased to announce that its sales manager Lynne Barton has been awarded the 2020 Rising Leader Member Award by the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP). The IoPP is the packaging industry's leading organization dedicated to education and networking opportunities for packaging professionals.

Barton, who has been an IoPP member since 2012, has set a new standard for the innovation and sales success of medical device sealers. She is currently the President, as well as the Programs and Events Committee Chair, of IoPP's New England Chapter, which encompasses Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. As President, Barton supports all of the committee chairs to ensure chapter goals are aligned and as the Programs and Events Committee Chair, she oversees both in-person networking events and virtual Tech Talks.

"It's a pleasure to be a part of this particular organization," Barton says. "It's a very altruistic organization. They're very dedicated to education and networking. It is a good organization to be part of and I am very honored to have received the rising leader award."

Barton also recently received the IoPP Chapter Excellence award for her work raising scholarship funds for both the IoPP national Packaging Education Scholarship Fund as well as scholarships for local universities.

As CeraTek Sales Manager, Barton's ability to match customers with the products best-suited to their applications has resulted in profitable revenue generation for CeraTek. "Lynne utilizes a continuous improvement philosophy in market planning and technical development of products to optimize the overall customer experience," VP Sealing Technologies, Kent Hevenor says. "This award is a testament to Lynne's depth of knowledge of the heat-sealing industry and her dedication to her customers' success."

About CeraTek:

CeraTek, a SencorpWhite Business located in Massachusetts, offers the latest semi-automatic medical tray sealing technology, constant heat medical pouch sealers, vacuum chamber sealers, and custom machinery serving the medical industry. CeraTek services many of the largest medical device manufactures in the world.

About SencorpWhite:

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of advanced logistic systems, thermoformers, sealing machines, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States.

