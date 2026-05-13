Cerebras Aktie
WKN DE: CEBRAS / ISIN: NET04CEBRAS1
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13.05.2026 22:51:00
Cerebras IPO: Here's What a $5,000 Investment Could Look Like in 5 Years
The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure race has produced no shortage of headline-grabbing companies. With its initial public offering (IPO) set for May 14, Cerebras may be the most closely followed infrastructure name at the moment. The chipmaker is known for its Wafer-Scale Engine (WSE) -- a single chip designed to handle the computational demands of large language models (LLMs) more efficiently than clusters of traditional GPUs.This capability has caught the attention of leading AI powerhouses OpenAI and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Back in January, OpenAI signed a multiyear, $10 billion deal with Cerebras to purchase 750 megawatts of compute capacity. More recently, the ChatGPT developer doubled down on this relationship by agreeing to purchase $20 billion worth of the company's chips. Meanwhile, AWS agreed to deploy Cerebras' CS-3 system and Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking on Amazon Bedrock.With these wins so close to its public debut, Cerebras' IPO price range has increased to $150 to $160 per share -- meaningfully higher than its initial band of $115 to $125. At the high end of this range, Cerebras would be valued at roughly $49 billion, more than double its valuation in its most recent funding round in February.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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