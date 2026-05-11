Cerebras Aktie
WKN DE: CEBRAS / ISIN: NET04CEBRAS1
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11.05.2026 22:06:13
Cerebras IPO: Should You Buy or Stay Away?
AI chipmaker Cerebras is set to launch its highly anticipated IPO, and it plans to do so at a hefty price. In fact, Cerebras sharply increased its estimated IPO price range to $150 to $160 per share, compared with $115 to $125 per share in regulatory filings just last week. At the high end of the range, this implies a roughly $49 billion valuation for Cerebras, with the company raising as much as $4.8 billion in proceeds through the offering. That's more than double the valuation Cerebras got in its latest funding round just three months ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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