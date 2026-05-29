Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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29.05.2026 17:45:00
Cerebras Is Down 22% Since Its IPO Popped. Should You Buy It Now?
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) soared 68% on its first day of trading, but the hangover has been brutal for those who have continued to hold the stock. Shares are down over 22% as of this writing since the close on May 14.After the pullback, investors may be wondering if now is the time to buy shares.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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