Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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18.06.2026 09:50:00
Cerebras Post-IPO: Buy, Hold, or Sell?
This year is turning out to be big for initial public offerings, particularly in the technology industry. And one of the first to complete its operation was Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) just last month. The company is present in a very exciting space, that of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, and aims to compete with a market giant -- Nvidia.Investors clearly have been optimistic about Cerebras' prospects as the stock soared 68% in its first day of trading -- though it has declined from its peak. Now the question is: At today's level, is Cerebras a buy, a hold, or a sell post-IPO? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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