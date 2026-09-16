Cerebras Systems Aktie

Cerebras Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.09.2026 19:08:01

Cerebras Stock Has Been Cut in Half. It Still Costs About 145 Times Next Year's Estimated Earnings.

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) has been cut in half. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) computing specialist peaked at $386.34 on their first day of trading in May, a day after the company priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $185 and raised $6.4 billion. As of this writing, the stock trades around $184 -- about 52% below the high, and just under that IPO price.

A decline like that usually follows a stumble: a guidance cut, a lost customer, a bad quarter. Cerebras hasn't had one. Shares dropped double digits anyway the day after its mid-August update, arguably the company's strongest yet and one in which management raised its outlook for the year.

Yet even at half price, the stock costs about 145 times the earnings analysts expect the company to generate next year.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cerebras Systems Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cerebras Systems Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerebras Systems Inc 190,47 3,50% Cerebras Systems Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed hebt Leitzinsen an: Kein Rückenwind für den ATX -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gewinnt daneben Zähler hinzu. In Fernost waren die Börsen uneinheitlich unterwegs.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen