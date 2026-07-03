Cerebras Systems Aktie

Cerebras Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037

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03.07.2026 20:19:33

Cerebras Stock Is Up 11% Since Its IPO. Is It a Buy?

Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS), a producer of AI chips, went public at $185 per share on May 14. Its stock opened at $350, but it now trades at about $205. That's still 11% above its IPO price, but investors who chased its post-IPO gains are now underwater. Let's see why Cerebras' stock fizzled out -- and if it's worth buying today.Image source: Getty Images.Cerebras doesn't produce small GPUs like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Instead, it builds massive AI processors on a single silicon wafer without cutting them into individual chips. Cerebras chips are as big as dinner plates, while Nvidia's GPUs are the size of postage stamps.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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