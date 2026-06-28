Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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28.06.2026 17:46:00
Cerebras Stock's Volatility Comes as AI Stock Momentum Is Slowing. Should Investors Be Worried?
After a blockbuster IPO just a few weeks ago, Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) stock has nosedived recently. The company reported its first-quarter 2026 results on June 24, its first earnings report since going public, and Cerebras shares fell nearly 12%.Notably, Cerebras' sales outpaced analysts' consensus estimate for the quarter, and its losses narrowed. Usually, that would cause most stocks to rise. But investors are increasingly concerned that the investments AI companies are making may not pay off in the long term. Which is why leading AI companies like Nvidia and Broadcom are seeing their share prices drop lately, too.Here's what's happening and what Cerebras shareholders should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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