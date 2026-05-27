Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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27.05.2026 11:04:00
Cerebras Surged 68% on Its First Day of Trading. Here's What That Tells Us About SpaceX's Upcoming Monster IPO
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have driven the stock market higher in recent years -- and investors have piled into companies that have been on the market for decades, from Nvidia to Microsoft. But in recent times, investors have gotten the opportunity to get in on younger companies involved in the space, from CoreWeave last year to Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) earlier this month. This is through these companies' initial public offerings.And next up may be SpaceX. The company owned by Elon Musk recently released its prospectus, and news reports indicate a roadshow will begin the week of June 8. This suggests an IPO could actually happen as soon as next month. Investors clearly are eager to see how the SpaceX operation unfolds, particularly considering the IPO may be the biggest ever at almost $2 trillion. For some clues, we can look to Cerebras, which surged 68% in its first day of trading. Here's what that tells us about SpaceX's upcoming monster IPO. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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