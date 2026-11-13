Cerebras Systems: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) announced that it expects to triple revenue in 2027. Expanding hardware sales and artificial intelligence cloud token generation, which represents processed data units in machine learning models, are scaling up rapidly. Three takeaways from the call stand out for long-term investors.

Large-scale cloud providers, known as hyperscalers, are contracting with the company to expand high-speed artificial intelligence inference options. Providing both direct server hardware installations and cloud service tokens allows the business to scale capital efficiently as customer data center availability opens up.

Traditional artificial intelligence processors rely heavily on high-bandwidth memory (HBM), a specialized memory technology currently facing industrywide supply shortages and price inflation. Building custom wafer-scale processors without third-party memory chips helps the company avoid these supply bottlenecks and keep component costs low.

Continue reading