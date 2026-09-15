Cerebras Systems Aktie

Cerebras Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037

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15.09.2026 21:03:11

Cerebras Systems vs. CoreWeave: Choosing the Better Artificial Intelligence Stock for 2026

As the artificial intelligence revolution shifts from experimentation to industrial scale, choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) presents a unique choice for investors seeking infrastructure growth in 2026.

Cerebras builds massive chips designed to accelerate intensive workloads, while CoreWeave offers specialized cloud services for those same tasks. Both companies have seen rapid growth as businesses scramble for computing power, making them key names to watch among semiconductor stocks and infrastructure providers.

Cerebras Systems focuses on a single, bold hardware proposition: the Wafer-Scale Engine. This processor is the size of an entire silicon wafer, designed to train complex models much faster than traditional clusters. The company serves enterprise, government, and high-performance computing customers across North America, Europe, and the Middle East. While its latest annual report does not disclose specific major customers, its global reach continues to expand as it targets large-scale research and national security projects.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerebras Systems Inc 184,03 1,56% Cerebras Systems Inc
CoreWeave 70,90 1,08% CoreWeave

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