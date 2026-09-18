Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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18.09.2026 20:40:01
Cerebras Systems vs. Innodata: Which AI-Driven Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Artificial intelligence stocks continue to reshape the market in 2026 as investors hunt for long-term winners. Choosing between hardware powerhouse Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and data specialist Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) requires a look at two distinct strategies.
Cerebras designs massive, wafer-sized chips intended to power the next generation of artificial intelligence models. Meanwhile, Innodata provides the specialized human expertise and data engineering services that ensure those models are accurate and reliable. Both companies benefit from the same industry tailwinds, but their financial health and market valuations present starkly different paths.
Cerebras sells AI computing infrastructure, including its unique wafer-scale platform that uses a single massive chip to accelerate processing speeds. Its customers are spread across North America and Europe, focusing on high-performance deployments for research and specialized cloud services. In its latest official filing, the company reported having 708 employees as of late 2025 to support its global mission of making advanced computing more accessible.
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Analysen zu Cerebras Systems Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cerebras Systems Inc
|198,37
|2,18%
|Innodata Inc.
|49,80
|0,30%
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