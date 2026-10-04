Cerebras Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037
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04.10.2026 19:40:18
Cerebras Systems vs. Innodata: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the artificial intelligence revolution shifts from hype to implementation, investors are weighing hardware providers against data services firms. Choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) requires understanding two distinct parts of the AI stack.
Cerebras focuses on the physical infrastructure by manufacturing the world's largest processors for AI training and inference. Innodata serves as the human layer, helping large technology companies clean and structure the data that feeds those chips. Both companies are seeing rapid growth as enterprises rush to build out their AI capabilities.
Cerebras Systems specializes in wafer-scale AI hardware designed to accelerate artificial intelligence training and inference. Within the world of semiconductor stocks, its massive Wafer-Scale Engine is built to handle heavy computational demands by keeping entire models on a single chip. The company serves global data centers and provides cloud-based access to its hardware through a pay-as-you-go model. This strategy aims to provide an alternative to traditional GPU setups for enterprises and researchers.
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|Cerebras Systems Inc
|166,43
|-1,82%
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