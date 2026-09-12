Cerebras Systems Aktie

Cerebras Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037

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12.09.2026 15:11:01

Cerebras Systems vs. IonQ: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors searching for high-performance computing exposure in 2026 often find themselves choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Both companies aim to redefine the limits of processing power.

Cerebras focuses on massive chips designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) training, while IonQ builds systems that use quantum mechanics to solve complex problems. Comparing these two allows you to weigh the current AI hardware boom against the long-term potential of quantum computing. Both stocks offer high-growth potential but come with distinct financial profiles.

Cerebras Systems specializes in high-performance computing, designing wafer-scale systems and software. Its primary offering is the CS-3 platform, powered by the massive WSE-3 chip, designed specifically for AI training and inference. The company serves enterprise, government, and high-performance computing segments across North America, Asia, and Europe. While specific customer identities are not disclosed in its latest filings, the company operates in a market where maintaining a broad client base is essential for stability.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerebras Systems Inc 191,93 0,31% Cerebras Systems Inc
IonQ 31,71 -0,38% IonQ

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