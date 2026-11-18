The race for compute dominance pits established AI hardware against the futuristic potential of quantum processing. Choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) depends on your appetite for risk and your technological vision.

Cerebras focuses on massive silicon wafers to accelerate current artificial intelligence workloads, while IonQ builds quantum systems designed to solve problems beyond the reach of traditional chips. Both companies are scaling rapidly in their respective fields, but they face very different financial and competitive hurdles. Investors must weigh current AI demand against long-term quantum breakthroughs.

Cerebras Systems designs AI compute systems featuring the Wafer-Scale Engine, which is the largest processor ever built for high-performance computing. It sells these on-premises systems and offers cloud access to developers in sectors like medical research, cryptography, and energy. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, even as the company continues to expand its reach into agentic AI applications.

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