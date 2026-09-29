Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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29.09.2026 20:13:11
Cerebras Systems vs. Nebius: What Revenue Growth Trends Reveal to Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies
Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) primarily generates its commercial revenue by developing and manufacturing computing hardware and software, delivering specialized infrastructure systems designed to handle intensive computational workloads for data centers and large global enterprise organizations.
On Aug. 19, 2026, it introduced a new rack-scale hardware accelerator to increase processing throughput, and it simultaneously announced formal plans to construct a new data center facility in Finland alongside a regional computing counterpart.
Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) primarily earns its core revenue by providing scalable cloud computing infrastructure and digital data solutions, equipping software developers and corporate enterprises with the technical tools needed to build, host, and deploy complex projects over the internet.
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Analysen zu Nebius
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cerebras Systems Inc
|194,95
|-0,91%
|Nebius
|211,55
|0,79%