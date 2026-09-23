Nebius Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522

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23.09.2026 16:57:01

Cerebras Systems vs. Nebius Group N.V.: Which AI Hardware Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors seeking exposure to the infrastructure powering the artificial intelligence revolution often find themselves choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) as both scale rapidly.

Cerebras Systems focuses on revolutionary hardware designed to simplify large-scale computing, while Nebius Group N.V. provides an integrated cloud platform for model development. Both companies are carving out significant niches by offering alternatives to traditional hyperscale providers in an increasingly crowded market.

Cerebras Systems designs specialized AI computing systems centered around its proprietary wafer-scale chips, which are significantly larger than traditional processors. This approach allows the company to serve high-demand sectors such as medical research, energy, and cryptography by providing massive processing power for AI training. By offering both physical hardware and cloud-based services, the company targets organizations that require rapid inference speeds within the semiconductor stocks landscape.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerebras Systems Inc 205,24 -3,38% Cerebras Systems Inc
Nebius 199,02 -3,29% Nebius
Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs 14 010,00 1,89% Nebius Group N.V. Registered Shs -A- Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.037037 Shs

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