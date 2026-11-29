SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
29.11.2026 20:51:21
Cerebras Systems vs. SoundHound AI: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, investors are weighing hardware providers against software innovators. Choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) involves deciding which part of the AI stack offers the most compelling future.
Cerebras Systems builds the physical infrastructure that makes modern machine learning possible through its unique large-scale processor design. SoundHound AI focuses on the application layer, providing the voice-enabled intelligence that allows humans to interact naturally with technology. Both companies represent different ways to play the ongoing shift toward an AI-driven world.
Cerebras Systems builds massive, wafer-scale chips and systems specifically for artificial intelligence inference and training. By creating processors that are significantly larger than traditional chips, the company aims to solve the bottlenecks often found in standard data centers. It serves a wide range of customers across medical research, energy, and cryptography, providing the computing power necessary for complex agentic AI applications.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
|
05.08.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SoundHound AI
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cerebras Systems Inc
|94,24
|5,08%
|SoundHound AI
|2,50
|1,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.