As artificial intelligence reshapes the global economy, investors are weighing hardware providers against software innovators. Choosing between Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) involves deciding which part of the AI stack offers the most compelling future.

Cerebras Systems builds the physical infrastructure that makes modern machine learning possible through its unique large-scale processor design. SoundHound AI focuses on the application layer, providing the voice-enabled intelligence that allows humans to interact naturally with technology. Both companies represent different ways to play the ongoing shift toward an AI-driven world.

Cerebras Systems builds massive, wafer-scale chips and systems specifically for artificial intelligence inference and training. By creating processors that are significantly larger than traditional chips, the company aims to solve the bottlenecks often found in standard data centers. It serves a wide range of customers across medical research, energy, and cryptography, providing the computing power necessary for complex agentic AI applications.

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