Cerebras Systems Aktie

Cerebras Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40RUX / ISIN: US15675D1037

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20.06.2026 14:23:00

Cerebras vs. SpaceX: Which Is the Better AI IPO Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years?

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ: CBRS) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) are two of the most talked-about artificial intelligence-linked initial public offering stories of 2026. But investors should not put them in the same bucket.Cerebras is an AI-focused chipmaker that offers an unusual alternative to Nvidia's widely used chips. SpaceX is a rocket, satellite internet, and AI infrastructure company after its merger with xAI.So, which looks like the better buy-and-hold pick for the next 10 years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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