Ceremony of the "OBRATORI Awards by L'OCCITANE Group" the Winners of the 1st Edition

MARSEILLE, France, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday, September 26, was held the award ceremony of the OBRATORI Awards By L'OCCITANE Group. For its 1st Edition, OBRATORI, startup studio of the L'OCCITANE Group has chosen to reward initiatives that are valued by the L'OCCITANE Group. Innovation, entrepreneurship and also humanity, well-being and respect for the environment were highlighted through 3 main categories.

OBRATORI, startup studio of the L'OCCITANE Group, which welcomes its innovation laboratory in the heart of Marseille since October 2018, aims to promote the emergence of breakthrough projects in the field of cosmetics and well-being, and is committed to to embody the Group's strong values.

On this 1st edition occasion of the OBRATORI Awards, Mr. Reinold Geiger, CEO of the L'OCCITANE and OBRATORI Group opened the ceremony and awarded the 1st prize to Dr. Bertrand PICCARD - Solar Impulse, for his work for the environment's preservation and the beauty of the world.

The 2nd prize distinguishes works undertaken in fundamental and applicative dermatological research. OBRATORI initiated a call for projects a year ago from all international research centers and selected the members of an international scientific committee to identify research and development projects, with positive impact for the scientific world.

The scientific jury, represented in Marseille by Professor Selim Aractingi (Head of Dermatology Department, Cochin Hospital, Faculty of Medicine Paris 5 Descartes, Paris) and Professor Jo Lambert (dermatologist and Head of the Department of Dermatology at UZ Gent), thanked Ana Santos for her research based on the study of long-lived Escherichia coli strains. The laureate also benefits from the support for the creation of an entrepreneurial project within OBRATORI.

The 3rd and last prize rewards the success of a project for the good of humanity and people. It is awarded, by Dr. Frédéric Saldmann, member of the OBRATORI jury, cardiologist and nutritionist doctor, specialized in preventive medicine, author of many bestsellers in the field of well-being, to Mr. Alain GACHET for his WATEX project, a process to detect Groundwater aquifers at unprecedented depths, thanks to the combination of all the techniques that are used to search for petrol and radar data from different space agencies.

Mr Reinold Geiger and the OBRATORI team thank and congratulate the winners of this 1st edition

About OBRATORI

OBRATORI, the startup studio that boosts your ideas and transforms your achievements into business. OBRATORI is the incubator and accelerator of innovation-oriented projects in the fields of cosmetics, wellbeing, and digital solutions for distribution. Created by the L'OCCITANE Group and supported by many private and public partners, OBRATORI aims to promote job creation in the South region, through the creation of innovative companies.

For more information: www.obratori.com / @Obratori

