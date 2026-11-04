Cerenome Unit Signs National Reimbursement Agreement With Aetna; Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Cerenome, Inc. (CNSY) announced on Wednesday that its CNSide Diagnostics unit has entered into a national in-network laboratory provider agreement with Aetna covering its cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell enumeration and molecular profiling tests.

The company said the agreement became effective on November 1 and marks the first national CNSide payer agreement to include both tumor cell enumeration and molecular profiling.

Cerenome said the agreement adds approximately 26 million Aetna medical members to CNSide's contracted payer network.

The company said CNSide now has in-network agreements covering approximately 190 million lives, representing about 85% of private payers in the United States.

The agreement provides reimbursement for CNSide CSF Tumor Cell Enumeration as well as CNSide CSF Molecular Profile tests for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies involving the central nervous system, the company said.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Cerenome were down 28.36% at $0.9337.