Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 12:21:10

Cerevel Prices Public Offering Of Common Stock, And Concurrent Private Offering Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7.25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share, or approximately $253.8 million of shares of common stock. Cerevel estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of common stock, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $238.3 million.

Cerevel also announced the pricing of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a concurrent private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cerevel estimates that the net proceeds from the concurrent offering of the notes will be approximately $291.1 million.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ceres Incmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Ceres Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen