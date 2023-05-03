|
03.05.2023 15:17:22
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Q1 loss increases in line with estimates
(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at -$104.286 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$68.294 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): -$104.286 Mln. vs. -$68.294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.67 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.67
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ceres Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.