Ceribell Announces Launch Of Clarity, Providing 24/7 Automatic Bedside Monitoring To Enhance EEG Capability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc announced the launch of Clarity, a new 24/7 bedside EEG monitoring and alerting technology, at the American Epileptology Society Annual Meeting. Ceribell's Rapid Response EEG system made bedside EEG possible for critically ill patients by simplifying the EEG system and reducing time from ordering EEG to set-up from an average of 4 hours to under 10 minutes.

Ceribell is again revolutionizing EEG tools for critically ill patients with the launch of the new Clarity technology. Used with the Ceribell Rapid Response EEG, Clarity is the first and only 24/7 EEG monitoring and alerting system that automatically detects seizures and alerts clinicians for the presence of brain activity consistent with status epilepticus. The Ceribell Rapid Response EEG with Clarity is the most accurate and easiest to use EEG monitoring system on the market and the first bed-side alert for continuous seizures. Its signal quality is equivalent to more complex conventional systems, and it includes the Brain Stethoscope feature to spot-check for seizures and Clarity for automatic and continuous seizure monitoring.

"As we continue to drive innovation in the field of encephalography, we are excited to bring the Clarity technology to our Rapid Response EEG System for our customers," said Jane Chao, CEO, Ceribell. "When it comes to EEG, there are significant unmet needs for greater access, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Clarity will empower hospitals to have the very best in 24/7 acute care EEG capability, at a fraction of the cost of conventional systems. For the first time, it is possible for physicians to detect non-convulsive status epilepticus within minutes instead of waiting hours or days, allowing them to provide the best care available so they can minimize secondary brain injury."

ABOUT NON-CONVULSIVE STATUS EPILEPTICUS: TIME IS BRAIN

Non-convulsive seizures are common in critically ill patients. 90% of these seizures are non-convulsive and can only be detected using EEG. Prolonged seizures of this type lead to permanent brain injury, higher risk of morbidity and mortality, and longer hospital stay. As a result, guidelines from the Neurocritical Care Society recommend EEG should be initiated within 15-60 minutes of suspected status epilepticus. However, meeting this guideline has proven difficult due to limitations of conventional EEG systems. The Ceribell Rapid Response EEG system was developed to address limitations in EEG acquisition and interpretation so patients at risk of seizure can be triaged more quickly.

ABOUT THE CERIBELL RAPID RESPONSE EEG SYSTEM

The Ceribell Rapid Response EEG System consists of a 10-electrode (8-channel) headband, an EEG recorder with the Brain Stethoscope feature, and a cloud portal for continuous seizure monitoring, EEG data storing and remote EEG reviewing. The simplified electrode configuration enables easy set-up of EEG within minutes without the need for specialized training. With the Brain Stethoscope and Clarity features, EEG interpretation for spot-checking and continuous seizure detection are possible in just seconds.

The Ceribell EEG System received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

ABOUT CERIBELL

Ceribell, Inc. ( www.ceribell.com ), is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Ceribell is focused on making EEG widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients at risk for seizures.

NOTE: Seizure detection notifications are not a substitute for review of the underlying EEG by a trained expert.

