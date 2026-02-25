CeriBell Q4 Revenue Rises 34%; Projects Revenue Growth Of 25%-29% For FY'26

(RTTNews) - CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL), a commercial-stage medical technology company, reported an increase in revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, and also provided revenue guidance for full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net loss widened to $13.53 million from $12.58 million, in the prior year. But on per share basis, loss narrowed to $0.36 in Q4, 2025, from $0.40 share in the year ago period.

Operating expenses increased to $36.24 million from $29.12 million in the prior year.

Total revenue, which includes product revenue and subscription revenue, improved 34% to $24.78 million from $18.53 million a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by expansion into new accounts and continued adoption growth within the company's active account base the firm noted.

Product revenue increased 33% to $18.78 million from $14.15 million in the prior year. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million, representing an increase of 37% from $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year 2025, the net loss widened to $53.41 million from $40.45 million in the prior year. But on a per share basis, loss shrank to $1.46 from $3.39 in 2024.

Total revenue increased 36% to $89.06 million from $65.44 million in the year ago period.

As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totalled $159.3 million.

Looking ahead to 2026, CeriBell expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $111 million to $115 million, representing growth of approximately 25% to 29% from the prior year.

CeriBell develops the Ceribell System, a point-of-care electroencephalography (EEG) platform to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. It also offers disposable headbands to record and pocket-sized battery-operated recorders that store EEG signals generated by the headband.

In addition, CeriBell provides Clarity, an AI-powered seizure detection algorithm, and operates the CeriBell EEG portal, a cloud-based platform that enables real-time remote access to a patient's EEG data.

In November 2025, CeriBell's Clarity algorithm to detect electrographic seizures in neonates received FDA 510(k) Clearance. This represents the first and only FDA-cleared seizure detection algorithm for pre-term neonates through adults, enabling rapid bedside detection, diagnosis, and treatment of non-convulsive seizures.

In December 2025, the firm received FDA 510(k) clearance for its proprietary delirium screening and monitoring solution. Ceribell's delirium monitoring solution is designed to analyse EEG segments and notify clinicians when patterns associated with delirium are detected, supporting more timely, reliable evaluation and continuous delirium monitoring.

On January 5, 2026, CeriBell's Large Vessel Occlusion (LVO) stroke detection monitor for patients in the hospital setting received Breakthrough Device Designation. This latest designation builds on recent FDA approvals for Ceribell's technologies aimed at detecting seizures and monitoring delirium.

CBLL has traded between $10.01 and $26.04 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $19.90, down 0.45%.