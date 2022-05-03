03.05.2022 15:09:21

Cerner Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cerner Corp (CERN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $174.84 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $141.51 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $275.25 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.45 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

Cerner Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $174.84 Mln. vs. $141.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cerner Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cerner Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerner Corp. 89,24 0,00% Cerner Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen