03.05.2022 15:00:00

CERNER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Margin Expansion Drives Strong Earnings Growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 3, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2022 first quarter that ended March 31, 2022.

Cerner (PRNewsfoto/Cerner Corp.)

The first quarter earnings release can be viewed here as well as on the company's website at https://investors.cerner.com/financial-releases.

About Cerner

Cerner's health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, Cerner Perspectives, connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or join the discussion on Cerner's podcast Perspectives on Health & Tech. Nasdaq: CERN.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cerner-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301538472.html

SOURCE Cerner Corp.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cerner Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cerner Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cerner Corp. 89,24 0,00% Cerner Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien -- Hang Seng verliert
In Asien sind weiterhin die meisten Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen, in Hongkong geht es aber nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen