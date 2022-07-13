|
13.07.2022 15:00:00
Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results
HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on July 12, 2022.
Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:
Proposal
Fund
Share Class
Nominee
Trustee Class
For
Withhold
1a
AIO
Common
George R. Aylward
III
94.6 %
5.4 %
1b
AIO
Common
Sarah E. Cogan
III
94.9 %
5.1 %
1c
AIO
Common
Deborah A. DeCotis
III
94.8 %
5.2 %
1d
AIO
Common
Brian T. Zino
I
94.6 %
5.4 %
1e
NCV
Common
William B. Ogden, IV
I
95.4 %
4.6 %
1f
NCV
Preferred
Philip R. McLoughlin
I
97.1 %
2.9 %
1g
NCV
Common
Alan Rappaport
I
96.0 %
4.0 %
1h
NCV
Common
Brian T. Zino
III
96.3 %
3.7 %
1i
NCZ
Preferred
Sarah E. Cogan
I
91.9 %
8.1 %
1j
NCZ
Common
William B. Ogden, IV
I
89.9 %
10.1 %
1k
NCZ
Common
Alan Rappaport
I
90.2 %
9.8 %
1l
NCZ
Common
Brian T. Zino
I
95.2 %
4.8 %
1m
CBH
Common
F. Ford Drummond
II
97.7 %
2.3 %
1n
CBH
Common
James S. MacLeod
II
97.6 %
2.4 %
1o
CBH
Common
Philip R. McLoughlin
I
97.6 %
2.4 %
1p
CBH
Common
Brian T. Zino
I
97.2 %
2.8 %
1q
ACV
Common
William B. Ogden, IV
I
96.9 %
3.1 %
1r
ACV
Common
Alan Rappaport
I
97.1 %
2.9 %
1s
ACV
Common
R. Keith Walton
II
97.0 %
3.0 %
1t
ACV
Preferred
Brian T. Zino
I
100.0 %
0.0 %
1u
NIE
Common
George R. Aylward
III
96.6 %
3.4 %
1v
NIE
Common
Sarah E. Cogan
III
95.6 %
4.4 %
1w
NIE
Common
Deborah A. DeCotis
III
95.3 %
4.7 %
1x
NIE
Common
Brian T. Zino
I
96.4 %
3.6 %
1y
NFJ
Common
George R. Aylward
II
89.8 %
10.2 %
1z
NFJ
Common
Deborah A. DeCotis
II
86.7 %
13.3 %
1aa
NFJ
Common
Philip R. McLoughlin
II
86.6 %
13.4 %
1bb
NFJ
Common
Brian T. Zino
I
93.5 %
6.5 %
For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.
Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-virtus-closed-end-funds-announce-shareholder-meeting-results-301585300.html
SOURCE Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund; Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
