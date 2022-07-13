Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on July 12, 2022.

Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:

Proposal Fund Share Class Nominee Trustee Class For Withhold 1a AIO Common George R. Aylward III 94.6 % 5.4 % 1b AIO Common Sarah E. Cogan III 94.9 % 5.1 % 1c AIO Common Deborah A. DeCotis III 94.8 % 5.2 % 1d AIO Common Brian T. Zino I 94.6 % 5.4 % 1e NCV Common William B. Ogden, IV I 95.4 % 4.6 % 1f NCV Preferred Philip R. McLoughlin I 97.1 % 2.9 % 1g NCV Common Alan Rappaport I 96.0 % 4.0 % 1h NCV Common Brian T. Zino III 96.3 % 3.7 % 1i NCZ Preferred Sarah E. Cogan I 91.9 % 8.1 % 1j NCZ Common William B. Ogden, IV I 89.9 % 10.1 % 1k NCZ Common Alan Rappaport I 90.2 % 9.8 % 1l NCZ Common Brian T. Zino I 95.2 % 4.8 % 1m CBH Common F. Ford Drummond II 97.7 % 2.3 % 1n CBH Common James S. MacLeod II 97.6 % 2.4 % 1o CBH Common Philip R. McLoughlin I 97.6 % 2.4 % 1p CBH Common Brian T. Zino I 97.2 % 2.8 % 1q ACV Common William B. Ogden, IV I 96.9 % 3.1 % 1r ACV Common Alan Rappaport I 97.1 % 2.9 % 1s ACV Common R. Keith Walton II 97.0 % 3.0 % 1t ACV Preferred Brian T. Zino I 100.0 % 0.0 % 1u NIE Common George R. Aylward III 96.6 % 3.4 % 1v NIE Common Sarah E. Cogan III 95.6 % 4.4 % 1w NIE Common Deborah A. DeCotis III 95.3 % 4.7 % 1x NIE Common Brian T. Zino I 96.4 % 3.6 % 1y NFJ Common George R. Aylward II 89.8 % 10.2 % 1z NFJ Common Deborah A. DeCotis II 86.7 % 13.3 % 1aa NFJ Common Philip R. McLoughlin II 86.6 % 13.4 % 1bb NFJ Common Brian T. Zino I 93.5 % 6.5 %

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com , or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

SOURCE Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund; Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund