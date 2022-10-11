Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 23:00:00

Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) and Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE: EDI) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held today.

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:

 Proposal

 Fund

 Share Class

 Nominee

Trustee Class

For

Withhold

1a

EDF

Common

Donald C. Burke

II

94.3 %

5.7 %

1b

EDF

Common

Sarah E. Cogan

II

94.9 %

5.1 %

1c

EDF

Common

Connie D. McDaniel

II

94.8 %

5.2 %

1d

EDF

Common

Brian T. Zino

II

94.3 %

5.7 %

1e

EDI

Common

F. Ford Drummond

III

94.6 %

5.4 %

1f

EDI

Common

Sidney E. Harris

III

94.3 %

5.7 %

1g

EDI

Common

Philip R. McLoughlin

III

94.3 %

5.7 %

1h

EDI

Common

Geraldine M. McNamara

III

94.7 %

5.3 %

For more information on the Funds, contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of each Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-virtus-closed-end-funds-announce-shareholder-meeting-results-301646576.html

SOURCE Virtus Funds

