Certara Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJL8 / ISIN: US15687V1098
05.01.2026 19:17:02
Certara Stock Fell 23% After Earnings and This Fund Bought Up $3 Million Anyway
On Monday, Texas-based Kopion Asset Management disclosed a buy of 327,064 shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT), an estimated $3.37 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.Kopion Asset Management reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it purchased 327,064 additional shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) during the quarter ended December 31. The estimated value of this transaction is $3.37 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake increased by $645,681, a figure that includes both new purchases and changes in Certara’s share price.Certara now represents 6.19% of Kopion’s reportable U.S. equity AUM as of December 31.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
